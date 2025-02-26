For attempted murder
After “gang war”: charges against Chechens
After the brutal clashes between Chechens and Syrians and Afghans in Vienna last summer, there is now a judicial showdown: the public prosecutor's office is charging two men with Chechen roots with attempted murder. A 30-year-old and a 29-year-old have to stand trial for a shooting in Anton-Kummerer-Park in Brigittenau.
According to authority spokeswoman Nina Bussek, the 30-year-old is accused of shooting at five opponents with a pistol on July 5, 2024 - and only just missing! Although the bullets missed their targets, two Syrians were injured by ricochets that bounced off vehicles. The 29-year-old co-defendant is said to have not only driven his friend to the scene of the crime, but also attacked the other men. The public prosecutor sees this as at least "a psychological contribution to the attempted murder"!
Another man already arrested
Another man, who was originally considered a suspect and had been in custody since the end of August, has now been released. "We couldn't prove that he committed the crime," explained Bussek. The evidence was not sufficient.
Suspects remain silent on accusations
So far, the accused have not commented on the serious allegations. However, the public prosecutor's office considers itself well prepared: Statements from the victims and witnesses, expert reports, traces of gunshot residue and the analysis of telephone data should prove the men's guilt. They now face ten to twenty years in prison or even life imprisonment. The charges are not yet legally binding - the defendants have 14 days to lodge an objection.
According to the investigation, an incident on June 3 in Arthaberpark in Favoriten was the catalyst for the escalation: A Chechen was allegedly stabbed and critically injured there by Syrians. Violence then flared up again and again: On July 1, the first escalation occurred in Dopschstraße in Floridsdorf. The climax of the gang wars followed on the weekend of July 5-7. Several armed men attacked each other in Anton-Kummerer-Park on July 5 and 6 and at Meidling train station on July 7. Result of the street fights: Seven injured, four of them seriously! The last incident took place on July 10 at Floridsdorf station.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
