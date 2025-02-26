After “gang war”: charges against Chechens

According to the investigation, an incident on June 3 in Arthaberpark in Favoriten was the catalyst for the escalation: A Chechen was allegedly stabbed and critically injured there by Syrians. Violence then flared up again and again: On July 1, the first escalation occurred in Dopschstraße in Floridsdorf. The climax of the gang wars followed on the weekend of July 5-7. Several armed men attacked each other in Anton-Kummerer-Park on July 5 and 6 and at Meidling train station on July 7. Result of the street fights: Seven injured, four of them seriously! The last incident took place on July 10 at Floridsdorf station.