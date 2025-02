WAC academy manager Kogler banned after a shoving match

WAC boss Dietmar Riegler only watched his Wolves' performance in Tyrol from afar: He enjoyed a weekend in England with his wife Waltraud and a couple of friends. He watched his personal favorite club Liverpool win 2:0 at ManCity on Sunday, saw how ex-Salzburg legionnaire Dominik Szoboszlai set up the 1:0 for top star "Mo" Salah and scored the 2:0 for the sovereign leader himself.