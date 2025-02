Pole vaulter lands from a height of 5m next to the mat

The 3000m race, which was rising at the same time, was stopped immediately. Helpers rushed to the scene. The view of the injured athlete was obscured. He was later transported away by the rescue team, which, unlike in other sports, is not automatically present in athletics: Scary scenes at the state indoor championships in Linz, where Upper Austrian athlete Leo Lasch first won silver in the long jump with 7.28m. But in the pole vault, by far the most technically difficult discipline, disaster struck in the third attempt over 4.65m.