She was beaten and humiliated for years

These are emotions and memories that she would rather forget. Nevertheless, Josephine (name changed by the editors) summons up all her courage and strength and talks to the "Krone" about the horrific time when she was a victim of domestic and psychological violence. "For other women affected!" she begins, crying. "Everything was fine at first, as it always is at the beginning of a relationship," sobs the woman from Upper Carinthia. But it wasn't long before the terror began.