Moving festival for music, literature and discourse

Zöglinge" comes across as a "literary sensation with political explosiveness". A text by the multi-award-winning Russian theater director, poet and feminist Zhenya Berkovich - sentenced to six years in a penal camp in Moscow. The manuscript was smuggled out of prison, the CS has had it exclusively translated and is launching the fable as an exquisite testimony to disobedience (twice) in Carinthian. New are two new festival overtures with top-class musicians in the spirit of light and freedom (Basel Chamber Orchestra under Giovanni Antonini, TrioVanBeethoven), which culminate in HK Gruber's FINTango opening concert at the Congress Center Villach (July 5), including the world premiere of the same name. The brilliant young cellist Julia Hagen combines tradition with innovation as Festival Artist in three concerts.