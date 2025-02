“I could have done better myself”

Asked by ORF interviewer Rainer Pariasek about the initially difficult, then gradually improving conditions, Kriechmayr said: "Maybe a higher number would have been better. It's always difficult for the FIS officials to decide whether they should have let the race start better. But I could have skied better." After all, the Swiss Alexis Monney, who started the race with bib number six directly in front of Kriechmayr, "skied tremendously" directly in front of him. Conclusion: "I could have done better."