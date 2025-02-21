Vorteilswelt
Dazzling investor

Turbulent times in the realm of Klemens Hallmann

21.02.2025 21:27

SÜBA AG, which is wholly owned by Hallmann Holding, has come under pressure following the insolvency of a subsidiary. KPMG and Schönherr are on board as advisors. Unicredit is involved as a major lender.

Klemens Hallmann made headlines around the 2024 Hahnenkamm Race when he publicly auctioned off an Arnold Schwarzenegger watch - for 270,000 euros. In 2025, the dazzling real estate investor was present at the Kitzbühel spectacle, but sought the spotlight much less aggressively.

The possible background: a certain rumbling within Hallmann Holding, which is primarily invested in real estate. Among other things as the sole shareholder in SÜBA AG.

A few days before Christmas, SÜBA Bau- und Projekterrichtungs GmbH, a subsidiary of SÜBA AG, slipped into bankruptcy. There appears to be an increased need for restructuring overall. According to information from "Krone", work has been in full swing for weeks on the sale of significant parts of SÜBA. Schönherr and KPMG are on board as advisors. The largest creditor bank is said to be Unicredit.

Hallmann Holding explains that both Hallmann Holding and SÜBA have repeatedly examined the purchase and sale of real estate: "Schönherr and KPMG are part of a larger circle of advisors." However, Hallmann Holding has no liability and has "at no time" issued a letter of comfort to the SÜBA Group.

Deals with Benko
In the past, Klemens Hallmann has attracted attention in deals with Benko's Signa Group, among others: in 2019, a Vienna Chamber of Commerce property was passed on from Benko to Hallmann. At the end of 2022, SÜBA acquired the major Rossmarkthöfe project in St. Pölten from Signa, which already had acute liquidity needs at the time.

New foundation
Incidentally, on December 23, 2024, the 48-year-old Hallmann set up a foundation called Aigis H. Aigis means "protective shield".

A spokesperson explains that the foundation was set up "in view of Klemens Hallmann's social responsibility" and was established in Austria for reasons of transparency. It represents a "long-planned project of the heart" and is intended to function as an estate foundation for family members and for charitable purposes and social projects. The name of the foundation stands as a protective shield for socially disadvantaged children.

