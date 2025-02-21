Turbulent times in the realm of Klemens Hallmann

A few days before Christmas, SÜBA Bau- und Projekterrichtungs GmbH, a subsidiary of SÜBA AG, slipped into bankruptcy. There appears to be an increased need for restructuring overall. According to information from "Krone", work has been in full swing for weeks on the sale of significant parts of SÜBA. Schönherr and KPMG are on board as advisors. The largest creditor bank is said to be Unicredit.