Dwindling beds for the skiers of tomorrow

For 40 years, up to 150 students stayed here at the same time and most of the schools kept coming back. Those days are over at the Almhof in Thierbach/Wildschönau. Like other businesses in the Unterland tourist resort, the Gruber family also changed tack. Already in the winters after the pandemic, school groups were no longer accepted in the main house. "The mix of schoolchildren and private guests was not an ideal solution in the long term," explains host Andrea.