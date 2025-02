Schwanenstadt lawyer against Salzburg sports boss

One is a lawyer by trade and partner in a Schwanenstadt law firm, the other is a sports coordinator for the city of Salzburg. What Urfahr captain Stefan Wohlfahrt (32) and Vöcklabruck veteran Klemens Kronsteiner (42) have in common, however, is a shared past: ten years ago, the defensive specialist and the super hitter won the championship title in the indoor national league with their former club Kremsmünster.