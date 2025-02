Boss overwhelmed: “This World Championships was my life’s work”

A hive of activity. Work is going on everywhere, forklifts are removing material. Monday, 10 a.m., finish stadium. The "Krone" met "Mr. World Cup" Bartl Gensbichler and took a look at the many helpers - for example, rolling up the net at the end of the slope. "The first work started right after the slalom on Sunday, it goes very quickly," said the OC boss and had a few facts ready: there were over 40 km of fences in total, plus two km of safety nets. Some of the TV and trainer towers are also removed by helicopter. "And the slope is milled for the public run because otherwise it would be too hard. The mountain will be clear by Wednesday at the latest."