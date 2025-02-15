Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serial coups in Vienna

Gang of villas preys on millionaire couple

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 20:00

Serial offenders are currently hunting down a dazzling construction tycoon and his wife in Vienna's posh Döbling district. After the third coup by the villa gang within a few months, fear is running rampant. The millionaire couple even think about moving away.

0 Kommentare

It must be a horror for the former construction magnate and his wife. Recently, the alarm system at the family home in a quiet residential area went off - it was the third robbery in just a few months, presumably by one and the same villa gang.

The never-ending nightmare for the now successful company boss and his wife in the east began last summer with a burglary and millions in loot. As the criminals knew that there was a lot to be had here, they returned a few weeks later.

Trio suddenly stood in front of the bed with a gun
During this brutal home invasion, the wife - her husband was on a business trip - was surprised in her sleep. The trio suddenly stood in front of the bed of the completely shocked victim with a handgun.

The woman in her mid-sixties was tied up and the three men snatched cash, jewelry and expensive handbags. Then they sped off in the woman's Mini with the loot. The small car was later recovered near the scene of the crime. Now the latest coup, which was fortunately foiled by the security system. The target of the serial offenders was probably a Ferrari in the garage, which they had not taken with them during the robbery ...

First traces of the perpetrators lead to the Balkans
After the series of crimes, fear is running rampant in the upmarket Viennese district of Döbling. According to reports, the millionaire couple who were literally stalked by the professional perpetrators are even thinking of moving away. Investigations by the State Office of Criminal Investigation are in full swing. The first clues lead abroad, to the former Balkan countries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf