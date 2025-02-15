Serial coups in Vienna
Gang of villas preys on millionaire couple
Serial offenders are currently hunting down a dazzling construction tycoon and his wife in Vienna's posh Döbling district. After the third coup by the villa gang within a few months, fear is running rampant. The millionaire couple even think about moving away.
It must be a horror for the former construction magnate and his wife. Recently, the alarm system at the family home in a quiet residential area went off - it was the third robbery in just a few months, presumably by one and the same villa gang.
The never-ending nightmare for the now successful company boss and his wife in the east began last summer with a burglary and millions in loot. As the criminals knew that there was a lot to be had here, they returned a few weeks later.
Trio suddenly stood in front of the bed with a gun
During this brutal home invasion, the wife - her husband was on a business trip - was surprised in her sleep. The trio suddenly stood in front of the bed of the completely shocked victim with a handgun.
The woman in her mid-sixties was tied up and the three men snatched cash, jewelry and expensive handbags. Then they sped off in the woman's Mini with the loot. The small car was later recovered near the scene of the crime. Now the latest coup, which was fortunately foiled by the security system. The target of the serial offenders was probably a Ferrari in the garage, which they had not taken with them during the robbery ...
First traces of the perpetrators lead to the Balkans
After the series of crimes, fear is running rampant in the upmarket Viennese district of Döbling. According to reports, the millionaire couple who were literally stalked by the professional perpetrators are even thinking of moving away. Investigations by the State Office of Criminal Investigation are in full swing. The first clues lead abroad, to the former Balkan countries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.