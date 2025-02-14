“Rabbits could hardly move for all the dirt”

Dirty litter filled half the cages

He is said to have kept at least 182 chickens and eight rabbits in cages that were too small and neglected them. "The droppings accumulated so high that the animals could hardly move," the judge at the Graz Criminal Court accused him. The 62-year-old clearly did not take these accusations very seriously and referred to planned renovations anyway - and to his numerous successes ("eight-time national champion", "four-time European champion", ...) as a small animal breeder.