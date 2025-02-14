Styrian accused
“Rabbits could hardly move for all the dirt”
Trial for human and animal suffering at the Graz Criminal Court: a Styrian man (62) is accused of neglecting his animals and abusing his stepson. He is accused of a conspiracy following an emotional separation from his long-term partner.
The defense lawyer sees the charges against her client as the result of the "very emotional end" of a long-term relationship. The passionate small animal breeder does not feel guilty at all in view of the serious accusations, rather his ex and her son want to "finish him off".
The pensioner kept around 500 animals at his ex's property, which were taken from him when he was supposed to move out of the house for good - and had already been banned from entering.
Dirty litter filled half the cages
He is said to have kept at least 182 chickens and eight rabbits in cages that were too small and neglected them. "The droppings accumulated so high that the animals could hardly move," the judge at the Graz Criminal Court accused him. The 62-year-old clearly did not take these accusations very seriously and referred to planned renovations anyway - and to his numerous successes ("eight-time national champion", "four-time European champion", ...) as a small animal breeder.
The defendant's stepson also made serious allegations: the 62-year-old is said to have constantly insulted, humiliated and even hit him when he was still a minor. His ex felt threatened by an ambiguous statement. He allegedly said that if she heard the siren, she would know what had happened - which the woman interpreted as a threat that he would set fire to her house.
"None of this is true", the defendant maintains his responsibility and claims to have had a "good relationship" with his stepson at the time. Further witnesses are needed to clarify the matter - adjourned.
