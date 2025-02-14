Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Styrian accused

“Rabbits could hardly move for all the dirt”

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 16:34

Trial for human and animal suffering at the Graz Criminal Court: a Styrian man (62) is accused of neglecting his animals and abusing his stepson. He is accused of a conspiracy following an emotional separation from his long-term partner.

0 Kommentare

The defense lawyer sees the charges against her client as the result of the "very emotional end" of a long-term relationship. The passionate small animal breeder does not feel guilty at all in view of the serious accusations, rather his ex and her son want to "finish him off".

The pensioner kept around 500 animals at his ex's property, which were taken from him when he was supposed to move out of the house for good - and had already been banned from entering.

Dirty litter filled half the cages
He is said to have kept at least 182 chickens and eight rabbits in cages that were too small and neglected them. "The droppings accumulated so high that the animals could hardly move," the judge at the Graz Criminal Court accused him. The 62-year-old clearly did not take these accusations very seriously and referred to planned renovations anyway - and to his numerous successes ("eight-time national champion", "four-time European champion", ...) as a small animal breeder. 

The defendant's stepson also made serious allegations: the 62-year-old is said to have constantly insulted, humiliated and even hit him when he was still a minor. His ex felt threatened by an ambiguous statement. He allegedly said that if she heard the siren, she would know what had happened - which the woman interpreted as a threat that he would set fire to her house. 

"None of this is true", the defendant maintains his responsibility and claims to have had a "good relationship" with his stepson at the time. Further witnesses are needed to clarify the matter - adjourned. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf