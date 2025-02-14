For the time being, only silence on the search for a government

Kickl sends Valentine's Day greetings

Whether and how the FPÖ will be involved in future talks on possible forms of government remained open for the time being. For the time being, party leader Herbert Kickl used Facebook as a platform to express his views and once again lashed out against the People's Party. "This offer shows much more that the ÖVP has probably only negotiated with us for appearances and has already made deals with other parties in the background. It is becoming increasingly clear how absurd the ÖVP's negotiating style was and what this party really wants."