“Not a favorite! Victory in the derby can move mountains”

The second-oldest derby (behind Glasgow) in the world, Vienna will experience the 344th classic on Sunday, when Austria can leave Rapid behind by nine points. And it has 100% home advantage because visiting fans are not allowed. Vienna is often different, the derby is always special - even club legends get goosebumps! "A derby win can move mountains, I've experienced that," grins Erich Obermayer. "My duels with Hans Krankl were particularly interesting, although I won more headers." With 62 appearances, he is (together with Robert Sara) the violet record player. And is now dreaming with his Austria: "I'm euphoric, I want the title, we have what it takes. The team has a togetherness that also encourages the fans."