Head of municipality sounds the alarm: “Taxes heading for bankruptcy”

Five possible solutions

From Gratzl's point of view, there are five possible solutions and demands: The collection of the provincial levy should be suspended and abolished in the long term. The hospital contribution of the municipalities must be significantly reduced. The financing and organization of the care system must be reformed. In order to alleviate the situation in the short term, an aid package for nursing care is needed to reduce the resulting financial burden on the municipalities. There must be no further cuts in the area of voluntary expenditure.



