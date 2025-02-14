Mariendom: “Holiday” without a cell phone at a height of 68 meters

Great demand for the tower room

The Tower Hermit project was launched in 2008 on the occasion of Linz 09, the then upcoming Capital of Culture year. Since then, around 340 men and women have taken up the offer of a week-long hermitage. The small apartment at a height of 68 meters is much sought after and the waiting list is long. Participation is possible from the age of 18 and regardless of origin or religious affiliation. A certain basic level of fitness is required, as there are 395 steps to climb to the Hermitage.