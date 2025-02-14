Linz "tower hermit"
Mariendom: “Holiday” without a cell phone at a height of 68 meters
"I climbed up to the pulpit and recited a poem," admits Christa Prameshuber. It was a dark night and she was alone in Linz's Mariendom: "I wasn't afraid." She descended into the church three times from the Türmerstube, where she lived for a week. "I really enjoyed my time as a hermit," she says.
"The silence, being alone and the digital fasting - it was great," enthuses Christa Prameshuber. The 64-year-old comes from Linz, has lived in Switzerland for 30 years and worked for the UN.
"After two years of waiting, the time had come: I was able to spend a week in the Türmerstube of St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz." She made the most of this unexpected return to her home country: "Without a cell phone, without a computer - I had so much time."
What do you do with all that time?
"I read, took notes by hand and looked down on the city from the tower - and my childhood here." Many memories came flooding back: "I was brought up by three great-aunts, all unmarried, childless - they gave me important values: Independence, never letting yourself be put down as a woman and being a little eccentric."
Across the cross with the church
Up there as a tower hermit, she also came to terms with unresolved issues and dared to do the "eccentric": "I went into the church three times at night and was completely alone there - a powerful experience." Once she climbed the pulpit and recited poetry. She says: "I left the church a few years ago."
Rebellion from within
She was critical of many things, but a few months after her stay in the Türmerstube, she rejoined: "I know now: If you want to change something, you have to do it from the inside." She has now written down her thoughts and experiences in the book "Stille Rebellinnen - Persönliche Geschichten aus dem Turmzimmer" (Trauner, €18.90).
Great demand for the tower room
The Tower Hermit project was launched in 2008 on the occasion of Linz 09, the then upcoming Capital of Culture year. Since then, around 340 men and women have taken up the offer of a week-long hermitage. The small apartment at a height of 68 meters is much sought after and the waiting list is long. Participation is possible from the age of 18 and regardless of origin or religious affiliation. A certain basic level of fitness is required, as there are 395 steps to climb to the Hermitage.
