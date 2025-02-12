Top duo Venier/Truppe
Lots of fun and a glass at the bronze party
Congratulations here, selfies there - Katharina Truppe and Stephanie Venier were duly celebrated after winning team combined bronze at the Home of Snow. Alpine boss Herbert Mandl was also delighted with the duo. And the successful run of the red-white-red ski ladies is set to continue on Thursday in the giant slalom.
Two have found each other! "The harmony was there right from the start!" Katharina Truppe and Stephanie Venier couldn't stop laughing late into the evening at the Home of Snow. "We have a lot of fun together." The "Immerlustig" team also had a drink. For Stephie, after gold in the super-G and bronze in the team combination, it was clear: the home World Championships were a dream come true for the Tyrolean! "I could hardly have imagined it any better." Her sister Bianca and Stephie's boyfriend Christian Walder were equally proud. The celebrations will continue after the season at the latest.
For Truppe, who put in a strong slalom, it's on to the giant slalom on Thursday. She has been substituted for Ricarda Haaser, who tore her cruciate ligament in the super-G. The Tyrolean gave an update: "So guys. I wanted to fight for medals at my home World Championships, but sometimes things don't go as planned. I had my knee repaired. The operation went well."
How did the other ÖSV ladies fare in the new combined competition? For Katharina Liensberger and downhill silver medallist Mirjam Puchner (Team "Kamir"), more than fifth place was certainly on the cards after third place at the halfway stage. "I had the feeling that Kathi was a bit nervous. But we win and lose together," said Puchner.
Liensi" was able to confirm this: "I was nervous because I knew that I was also riding for Miri and our team. Of course, I wanted it to light up green so that I could show my strengths. But that didn't work out." In general, said Puchner, the new competition was "a cool event. It was mega, mega exciting."
For Katharina Huber and Conny Hütter, who started as "Team Kernöl", the combined did not go according to plan either - sixth place! Conny set off home somewhat disappointed after the third World Championship race: "I had hoped to have something in my pocket on the way home. But it was a mega event - and I still have to say thank you for what I experienced." Conny, who was at police school with Kathi and found the competition very exciting ("I can't do tactics"), will now be watching on TV. "I'm a couch potato at the races and always cheer them on."
Katharina Gallhuber and Christina Ager only finished in 21st place. "I should have done something special - it just didn't work out for me," sighed "Galli". "But it was cool to compete together, to live this spirit."
The Lower Austrian wants to attack again in the slalom on Saturday: "There's nothing cooler than racing a home World Championships. I'm on the right track after my knee problems and can train more and more. It's very positive, Saturday can come."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
