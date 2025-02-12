Lots of fun and a glass at the bronze party

For Katharina Huber and Conny Hütter, who started as "Team Kernöl", the combined did not go according to plan either - sixth place! Conny set off home somewhat disappointed after the third World Championship race: "I had hoped to have something in my pocket on the way home. But it was a mega event - and I still have to say thank you for what I experienced." Conny, who was at police school with Kathi and found the competition very exciting ("I can't do tactics"), will now be watching on TV. "I'm a couch potato at the races and always cheer them on."