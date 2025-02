“Young talent work at Sturm is not just lip service”

Christoph Wurm has been on board at Sturm since January 8. "It's an honor to be able to work for such a big club," says the 32-year-old, who feels like he's been thinking about soccer his whole life. "Even before that, I was more of a soccer manager than FIFA," says the Lower Austrian, who took a more analytical, strategic approach to the game from an early age. "I was already a footballer, but it wasn't enough to become a professional. It's easier and quicker to concentrate on a coaching career."