New investigations against scandal director Manker

Legal proceedings and escalations

S & W terminated the contract with Manker without notice in January 2023, whereupon the latter took legal action and attempted to take control of the event series - apparently also in order to claim funding from the state of Lower Austria for himself. Several lawsuits followed, including an injunction against him. When Manker finally had to disclose account details, the suspicion that six-figure sums had been diverted was confirmed. Insolvency proceedings were opened over his company's assets in 2024.