Fraud & embezzlement
New investigations against scandal director Manker
"Initiation of preliminary proceedings against Paulus Manker due to § 133 para. 1 and 2 second case, 156 para. 1 and 2, 161 para. 1 StGB" - a brief summary that could even mean a prison sentence for scandal director Paulus Manker if the worst comes to the worst. The Vienna public prosecutor's office is now investigating fraud and embezzlement ...
The Vienna public prosecutor's office is investigating director and actor Manker for fraud and embezzlement. A statement of facts available to the "Krone" accuses him of embezzling around 363,000 euros. But that's not all: in addition to the account of Alma Theaterproduktion GmbH, the scandalous director is also alleged to have cleared the account of his association "Kulturaktiv". The 560,000 euros in the account have disappeared - the court will have to find out where.
Financial irregularities in theater projects
The conflict revolves around the income from the productions "Alma und die letzten Tage der Menschheit" at the Südbahnhotel in Semmering (Lower Austria) in 2023. According to the contract with S & W Kulturmanagement GmbH, all ticket money was to flow into an account held by the agency, with profits to be distributed at a later date. However, Manker is said to have diverted the money to his association instead and not recorded cash payments correctly.
According to insiders, discrepancies arose shortly after the contract was signed in December 2022. After an initial payment of 95,000 euros, further transfers were not made. According to S & W, a settlement reached in court in February 2023, which was supposed to ensure transparency, was not adhered to - Manker allegedly continued to pass on income.
Legal proceedings and escalations
S & W terminated the contract with Manker without notice in January 2023, whereupon the latter took legal action and attempted to take control of the event series - apparently also in order to claim funding from the state of Lower Austria for himself. Several lawsuits followed, including an injunction against him. When Manker finally had to disclose account details, the suspicion that six-figure sums had been diverted was confirmed. Insolvency proceedings were opened over his company's assets in 2024.
Further allegations and explosive revelations
In addition to the financial irregularities, Manker is alleged to have withdrawn props from the insolvency estate through straw men. Some actors were allegedly not paid, and a last-minute cancellation of the premiere in June 2023 caused chaos. Manker also publicly boasted that he had "occupied" the Südbahnhotel - in the end, a court eviction had to be enforced.
Public prosecutor's office is investigating
S & W is now demanding compensation for damages in the amount of 427,333 euros and has joined the criminal proceedings as a private party. The cultural producer has so far rejected all accusations and has spoken of an intrigue. Investigations are continuing - and the trail of the missing money remains open for the time being. The presumption of innocence applies to Manker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
