Ex-professionals often have little influence in the lower house

Zlatko Junuzovic (SAK)

The ex-bull joined the Salzburg league club in mid-July 2023. The media interest was enormous. The club decided to organize a separate press conference for the new signing. It was agreed from the outset that his job as a scout for the Bulls would take precedence and that he wouldn't always be able to help SAK. Even when he was there, his influence was limited. In 13 competitive matches, the midfielder celebrated just two wins and scored none. In the current season, he has only been on the pitch three times.