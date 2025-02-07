Big names
Ex-professionals often have little influence in the lower house
Ex-professionals often attract a lot of attention with their moves to the lower leagues. However, Junuzovic, Ilsanker and Kuljic are not able to help in sporting terms. The "Krone" got an overview.
After a long professional career, footballers often don't want to hang up their boots quite yet. A move to an amateur club is often the logical consequence. Many find it interesting to end their career without the pressure. Some don't make the breakthrough in the tough professional game and return to their roots rich in experience. On the last day of the winter transfer phase, the "Krone" took a look at how former professional footballers are performing in Salzburg's lower house:
Zlatko Junuzovic (SAK)
The ex-bull joined the Salzburg league club in mid-July 2023. The media interest was enormous. The club decided to organize a separate press conference for the new signing. It was agreed from the outset that his job as a scout for the Bulls would take precedence and that he wouldn't always be able to help SAK. Even when he was there, his influence was limited. In 13 competitive matches, the midfielder celebrated just two wins and scored none. In the current season, he has only been on the pitch three times.
Philipp Sturm (Siezenheim)
The striker moved from Liefering to Chemnitzer FC in 2019 and then to Hartberg a year later. Sturm was never really able to establish himself at the Bundesliga club, however, making just 29 appearances in three years. He returned home in July '23 and has been playing for Salzburgligigist Siezenheim ever since. He is a regular there. Coach Peter Urbanek usually relies on the services of the 25-year-old.
Stefan Ilsanker (Koppl)
His passport has been with 2nd division team Koppl for a year. Since then, however, he has only played once for 60 minutes. Nevertheless, he managed to score a goal in the 7:1 win over Gneis/ASK/PSV. However, the former Bulls and Frankfurt player cannot be described as a real reinforcement.
Michael Perlak (Kuchl)
Michael Perlak moved from Austria Salzburg to Mattersburg in 2014. He made a name for himself there, playing 120 games, 80 of them in the Bundesliga. After a few seasons in the lower division in eastern Austria, the midfielder moved to Kuchl via Anif. Gerhard's son is now 39 years old, but is still going strong. With Tom Hofer, he is still in demand in the Western League - if not injured.
Felix Adjei (FC Pinzgau)
The central defender has 22 Bundesliga games and 59 matches in the second division on his CV. Four years ago, he joined Western League side FC Pinzgau and has been an integral part of Saalfelden ever since. The Ghanaian has already pulled on the FCPS jersey 88 times.
Sanel Kuljic (Saalbach)
The former national team striker has hit the headlines in recent years due to a betting scandal in 2014 and drug dealing five years later. In September 2023, he joined Saalbach in the 2nd division south. However, he only made one appearance in the previous season - in the only win of the season. In the current season, he has been on the pitch four times, scoring none, but the 47-year-old has been involved in one "three-pointer".
Sandro Djuric (St. Johann)
The midfielder played 45 times in the Bundesliga with Grödig and a total of 91 times in League Two for Lustenau, Liefering and Wiener Neustadt. In July 2021, the 30-year-old joined Western League side St. Johann, has worn the shirt in 88 games so far and is a key player.
Just a few days ago, Daniel Offenbacher was the next professional to move to the lower division, joining Salzburgligigist Eugendorf. It will be interesting to see what influence the former Salzburg player has on the Flachgau team's performance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.