Fixed: If blue-black comes, new speed limit comes

Steering group decides on general limit

As the "Krone" learned from negotiators and reported weeks ago, a new speed limit on freeways is likely to apply in Austria soon. The FPÖ and ÖVP have agreed that 150 should apply from now on at least on selected stretches of highway with particularly good traffic conditions. A similar model is already in place in the Czech Republic. "However, a general increase in the limit to 150 on all freeways is also possible," reports the subgroup. However, this must now be decided in the steering group.