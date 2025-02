These heating gadgets pose a fire hazard

Warm hands in your coat pockets, a hot shoe sole and snuggling up on the couch with a heated blanket - there are people who only get through the winter so well. New products such as jackets with integrated heat modules can be heated up to 50 degrees using power banks, for example. However, before you buy these so-called warming gadgets, you should also consider their safety. This is because there is a risk of fire if they are handled incorrectly or are poorly made!