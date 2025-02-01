2800 demonstrators in Linz against the Burschenbundball

Counterpoint with a left-wing waltz

For the eighth time, the "WurstvomHund Ball" with a left-wing waltz course formed the antithesis. While the guests of the Burschenbund Ball gathered - from 5 p.m. there was a ban on entering the area around the Palais Kaufmännischer Verein - the alternative ball with Stadtwerkstatt, Radio FRO and the net culture initiative "servus.at" organized a left-hand waltz workshop on the Maindeck in front of the Stadtwerkstatt. The Rector of the University of Art and Design Linz, Brigitte Hütter, was the honorary patron of the ball.