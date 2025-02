How nicotine pouches are making our boys addicted

Emma (14) is regularly rewarded by her parents with money for her good grades. What mom and dad didn't realize for a long time was that the girl had been buying so-called pouches from the "school dealer" for months. These are nicotine pouches that are becoming increasingly popular with boys, which are placed under the upper lip and have a stimulating effect. When the parents found out about it, they were blindsided and banned the addictive "fun". The schoolgirl has been suffering from withdrawal symptoms ever since.