“Coalition will not fail because of bank tax!”

"Krone" : More first places than in the best local council election of all time, but fewer percent than in the worst election of all time. How good or bad was the result really?

Johanna Mikl-Leitner: In any case, it's better than some people made it out to be. Many speculated on a blue or red wave. Neither happened. Our officials have achieved more first places than ever before. They have managed to ensure that Lower Austria remains the black rock in the surf. I congratulate them all for their efforts, they can be proud of themselves.