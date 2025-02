This Sturm jewel should be hotly traded

With 1,400 away fans "in their luggage", Vienna Austria will travel to the Merkur Arena on Saturday for the first of two guest matches - next week, the two teams will also open the Bundesliga spring in Liebenau. While the Violets have a broad chest after winning nine competitive matches, Graz are just as confident after their 1-0 win over Leipzig in the Champions League. In the Cup anyway. The defending champions, who last lost in a cup match on October 27, 2021 in a 2-1 defeat to Ried, have not lost in 15 consecutive matches.