“Karo Edtstadler must win back the young”

More than 200 mayors and officials came to the Ferry-Porsche Congress Center in Zell am See on Friday for Wilfried Haslauer's last appearance as party leader of the Salzburg People's Party - after 21 years at the helm! From Saturday, the future governor Karoline Edtstadler will be at the head of the party. She was unable to attend the event in Pinzgau due to a death in the family.