Lamparter only beaten by Riiber in Seefeld!

Lamparter: "Only the king was unbeatable"

"That was really cool today," said a very satisfied Lamparter. After second place and victory in Schonach, this is his third race in a row with a top two finish. "That was a very solid race from me. I made a perfect jump. Only the king was unbeatable," said the ÖSV star, praising Riiber. "I can only take my hat off to him and congratulate him." Lamparter is now fourth in the overall World Cup, 193 points behind leader Riiber. Stefan Rettenegger follows in seventh place, the man from Salzburg was not entirely satisfied with his competition.