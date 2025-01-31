Nordic combined
Lamparter only beaten by Riiber in Seefeld!
Jarl Magnus Riiber took his 77th Nordic Combined World Cup victory on the first day of the Nordic Combined Triple in Seefeld!
The Norwegian won the sprint (10 km cross-country and one jump) on Friday ahead of Austria's Johannes Lamparter and his compatriot Jens Luraas Oftebro. In the women's mass start, Ida-Marie Hagen also won the seventh competition of the season. Claudia Purker from Salzburg finished seventh.
Two days after Riiber announced the end of his career at the end of the season, the 27-year-old record winner once again demonstrated his class. The fastest cross-country skier ultimately won by 8.0 points ahead of Lamparter and 8.2 points ahead of Oftebro. With Stefan Rettenegger in sixth place, Franz-Josef Rehrl (8th), Martin Fritz (11th) and Thomas Rettenegger (13th), five ÖSV athletes finished in the top 13.
Lamparter: "Only the king was unbeatable"
"That was really cool today," said a very satisfied Lamparter. After second place and victory in Schonach, this is his third race in a row with a top two finish. "That was a very solid race from me. I made a perfect jump. Only the king was unbeatable," said the ÖSV star, praising Riiber. "I can only take my hat off to him and congratulate him." Lamparter is now fourth in the overall World Cup, 193 points behind leader Riiber. Stefan Rettenegger follows in seventh place, the man from Salzburg was not entirely satisfied with his competition.
Riiber celebrated his eleventh Seefeld World Cup victory, plus team and individual World Championship gold in 2019. "This place has a special place in my heart. After training here recently, I knew that I was back in better cross-country skiing form." He promptly won not only the jumping competition, but also the cross-country race. "The pace in the cross-country was a little slower, which certainly suited him," said ÖSV head coach Christoph Bieler. His protégés Rehrl and Thomas Rettenegger had missed out on top results with less than optimal jumps.
Purker with best result so far
There was also a Norwegian victory in the women's event. Hagen, who was already ahead after the 5-km cross-country race, remains unbeaten in the World Championship winter. Purker, who finished eleventh for the first time two weeks ago in Schonach, achieved her best World Cup result. "When I saw that I had made the top ten, it was a huge relief," said the 26-year-old. The jump-heavy mass start suited her well at the start of the triple. "But the cross-country was also really solid."
Purker's compatriot Lisa Hirner collapsed in the cross-country, was more than two and a half minutes behind and was taken out of the triple before the jumping for a medical check-up. Instead, she and Purker were delighted with their first top ten place in the World Cup. "It means an incredible amount to her," said the Styrian "She's my teammate and friend. Of course I'm really happy about that". Tyrolean Annalena Slamik in twelfth place also showed improvement, Upper Austrian Katharina Gruber was 20th and Tyrolean Anna-Sophia Gredler 24th.
On Saturday (10 am), compact competitions are on the program, on Sunday (9.45 am) competitions in the classic Gundersen method.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
