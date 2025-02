Waiting for e-breakthrough and millions from investor

Last year, Love Field Airport in Dallas reached the 18 million passenger mark, underlining its importance as a major hub for Southwest Airlines. The airport in the south of the USA is also important for Rosenbauer. This is because the Leonding-based firefighting equipment supplier will be deploying an electrified firefighting vehicle, the first Panther 6x6 electric, there from the middle of the year - initially in a test phase. However, the e-vehicle will then become a permanent part of the local fire department's fleet.