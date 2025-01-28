Hirscher: “Maybe it was a tad too fast”

A training crash on the Reiteralm ended Hirscher's comeback season after just a few races on December 3. Looking back, the return may have come too soon after all, says the 35-year-old. "It wasn't planned that I would be racing in World Cup races at this time of year. But with the wildcard, it happened quickly. Maybe it was a tad too quick. Maybe you could say that. The program was also very tight - I almost couldn't keep up. Looking back, maybe I should have given myself a bit more time," admits the ski star competing for the Netherlands.