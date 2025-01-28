Ski star on comeback
Hirscher: “Maybe it was a tad too fast”
Marcel Hirscher is back on the ski circuit! Eight weeks after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture in training, the eight-time overall World Cup winner spoke publicly for the first time about his injury, rehab and a possible comeback on the sidelines of the giant slalom in Schladming.
"It's going well. I'm doing tip-top according to the circumstances," said Marcel Hirscher in an interview with ORF. "I was able to give up the crutches some time ago and the doctor is also satisfied. So I'm really happy that everything is going well, you often hear different stories."
A training crash on the Reiteralm ended Hirscher's comeback season after just a few races on December 3. Looking back, the return may have come too soon after all, says the 35-year-old. "It wasn't planned that I would be racing in World Cup races at this time of year. But with the wildcard, it happened quickly. Maybe it was a tad too quick. Maybe you could say that. The program was also very tight - I almost couldn't keep up. Looking back, maybe I should have given myself a bit more time," admits the ski star competing for the Netherlands.
And he looks back on the World Cup races with a lot of melancholy. Hirscher: "It's an incredible shame that I didn't have the opportunity to do more races. I was really looking forward to the home World Championships. That was the big goal. But that's the way it is - I'm actually happy with how I'm coping mentally."
Another comeback possible
Is that it for the comeback - or will Hirscher be back after all? Marcel: "The important thing for me now is to get as fit as I was before the injury - maybe a bit fitter. And then we'll see if that's good enough for skiing, but I will ski again - the only question is at what level. That remains to be seen. I first have to see how it all works out."
