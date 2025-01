New boss: This cost KTM hundreds of millions

Napkins in KTM orange, water, fruit juices and coffee as well as drinks from the Red Bull Group - this is what Pierer Mobility AG served its shareholders before the Extraordinary General Meeting at the "House of Brands" in Munderfing, which was also Josef Blazicek's last in his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as he was giving up his seat in favor of Remus boss Stephan Zöchling.