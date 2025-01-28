Model region
High demand for contraception pilot project
The pilot project "Informed Contraception in Vorarlberg" (INVVO) has been extremely well received by girls and women in Vorarlberg. The first interim results of the accompanying research project are also interesting.
The pilot project has been running for a good three months and the initial interim results are extremely positive: More than 800 women of different ages have already received a so-called INVVO pass after a clearing appointment, with which they can not only receive free contraceptives, but also free advice. Around 200 women have already obtained a contraceptive of their choice, and as many as 50 have taken advantage of counseling.
"INVVO is a milestone in providing women with free access to contraceptive advice and contraceptives and lays the foundation for more equal opportunities and self-determined decisions in family planning," says Georg Posch, Managing Director of aks gesundheit GmbH, which is implementing the project together with the women's information center femail on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs.
Accompanying research
He emphasizes that INVVO not only provides concrete support, but also valuable scientific findings. A parallel research project is investigating how women's healthcare changes when they receive free advice and contraceptives. The initial data is quite exciting: it has become clear that INVVO has so far mainly reached women between the ages of 20 and 30. The project's core target group is actually younger girls. In order to reach them better in future, the Amazone association is now also getting involved. In addition, the language barriers for women with a migration background will be further reduced through specific information appointments with interpreters.
According to Lea Putz-Erath, Managing Director of femail, the girls and women cited three main reasons for their participation: Firstly, they want to make a contribution to ensuring that the cost of contraception is recognized as a health service and subsequently covered by the public purse. In addition, they want to reduce the financial risk in the event that long-term contraception has to be removed after a few months due to side effects. And the third main reason given was that a safer contraceptive method was not possible beforehand due to personal and financial reasons.
Contraception more important than protection against sexually transmitted diseases
It is interesting to note that two thirds of participants are interested in long-term contraception, while only one third want short-term contraception. "In the current Austria-wide contraception report, this ratio is reversed," says Putz-Erath. Why this is the case still needs to be investigated. It is also striking that there is more interest in contraception and less in protection against sexually transmitted diseases. "We need to raise awareness not only among girls and women, but certainly also among boys and men in the future." It is quite surprising that the general interest in the offer has so far been greater than the actual demand - the reasons for this disparity will also be evaluated in the coming months.
