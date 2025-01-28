High demand for contraception pilot project

Contraception more important than protection against sexually transmitted diseases

It is interesting to note that two thirds of participants are interested in long-term contraception, while only one third want short-term contraception. "In the current Austria-wide contraception report, this ratio is reversed," says Putz-Erath. Why this is the case still needs to be investigated. It is also striking that there is more interest in contraception and less in protection against sexually transmitted diseases. "We need to raise awareness not only among girls and women, but certainly also among boys and men in the future." It is quite surprising that the general interest in the offer has so far been greater than the actual demand - the reasons for this disparity will also be evaluated in the coming months.