This family is not afraid of big jumps

"No, you're not doing that," Elisabeth Fechter-Petter shakes her head when her son Georg tells her that he will be doing a backflip with his buggy at this year's edition of "Masters of Dirt" (MOD) in the Wiener Stadthalle. "I'm not afraid," she says. I live without fear, but I'm not getting rid of reason." Words that also explain very well how Elisabeth and her son have achieved outstanding results in their respective sports.