Drunk driver left a trail of devastation behind him

Drunk driver did not respond to knocking

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle owner was staying at the hotel. However, he ignored the repeated knocks on his room door. The man was not found until the next morning. He confessed to having caused the accident. An immediate breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.78 per mille, meaning that the 32-year-old was probably drunk as a skunk at the time of the accident. He was charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.