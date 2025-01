How the cybercrime world has changed in 10 years

Drugs, viruses, stolen data, false documents, weapons, contract killings - a decade ago, this was essentially what was on offer in many illegal darknet forums and marketplaces. At the beginning of 2025, the offering is different - more diverse, more service-oriented. And to avoid being caught when dealing in digital weapons, criminals are operating more and more internationally, sometimes even multilingually and via well-encrypted channels. An overview of their tools and methods.