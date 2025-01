Rossi assist in Minnesota Wild victory

The visiting team pulled 3-0 ahead in the first half of the game, but almost squandered the lead again. In the final period, the Blackhawks reduced the deficit to 3:2 and pushed for the equalizer shortly before the end of the game. Goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson just managed to save a shot from Patrick Maroon with a leg reflex in the 55th minute. After the home team had taken the goalkeeper off the field, the decision was made in the 59th minute with an empty-net goal to make it 4:2.