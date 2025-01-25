One draw and two similarly high test match victories

In the test derby between Bregenz and Dornbirn, the second-division side from the provincial capital ultimately came out on top with a clear 4:1 final score. The Rothosen, whose coach Eric Orie saw his team put in a strong performance on his birthday, only conceded to Bregenz in the final stages of the game. Something SW coach Regi van Acker was not happy about. "That was too relaxed, even if we are tired. We can't play like that against the WAC next week," said the Belgian. Monsberger, Nussbaumer, Delibasic and Tartarotti scored for the home side, Noa Mathis for FCD.