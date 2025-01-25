Ländle clubs
One draw and two similarly high test match victories
The Ländle clubs have their next weekend of test matches behind them, and the professionals from Altach, Bregenz and Lustenau were satisfied with their games. Dornbirn coach Eric Orie was unable to win against the provincial capital on his birthday, but saw a strong performance from his Rothosen.
The Bundesliga side from Altach hosted the U23s of SC Freiburg and drew 1-1 (0-1) with the two-man team from the German first division club. Lukas Fadinger scored the only SCRA goal in the test match, which was played twice for 60 minutes and therefore involved a lot of substitutions. The sick Fabio Ingolitsch was replaced on the bench by assistant coach Atdhe Nuhiu.
In the test derby between Bregenz and Dornbirn, the second-division side from the provincial capital ultimately came out on top with a clear 4:1 final score. The Rothosen, whose coach Eric Orie saw his team put in a strong performance on his birthday, only conceded to Bregenz in the final stages of the game. Something SW coach Regi van Acker was not happy about. "That was too relaxed, even if we are tired. We can't play like that against the WAC next week," said the Belgian. Monsberger, Nussbaumer, Delibasic and Tartarotti scored for the home side, Noa Mathis for FCD.
A hat-trick
Lustenau also scored four times against Brühl St. Gallen - Seydou Diarra scored a hat-trick, Seifedin Chabbi also scored in the 4:0 away win.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
