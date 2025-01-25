Kehlani: Sunny R&B sounds against the winter cold

Not fit again

The fact that R&B acts don't have it easy in this country is shown by the number of visitors - the "sold out" sign is a long way off. However, the almost 2,000 visitors, mainly young, international and diverse, are mostly confident in their lyrics and try to drown out the singer's extremely loud program with enthusiastic cheers. Kehlani made her debut at this venue in the fall of 2022, once not quite up to scratch. She also feels "sick as a dog" here and asks her fans early on to sing along as loudly and fervently as possible so that any vocal weaknesses in the B note can be ignored. Vocally, the Californian is usually beyond reproach, but the European cold, which is always a challenge for West Coasters, has clogged her nostrils to such an extent that there is a lot of cracking and crackling, especially on the high notes.