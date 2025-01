“Even take the dirt from under our nails”

"Krone": Mr. Weizhofer, please tell us. What did you do for a living and how did it come about that you lost your job?

Siefried Weizhofer: I was a leased worker at Voest in the blast furnace, where I did welding work or cleaned out the fireclay. And I did that twice a year: from the beginning of summer for about three months and for about the same amount of time over Christmas. In between, I was always stamping. I did this until the end of 2021, when I stopped because I was no longer allowed to work hard due to illness. I had my first heart attack back in 2010, and eleven years later I got a pacemaker. But that was just a brief summary.