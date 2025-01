Overestimating yourself and the weather are the most dangerous components when you go into the mountains," says Nikolaus Brandstätter, head of the Heiligenblut mountain rescue team, who knows all too well about the dangers of mountaineering. With an operational area of 303.23 square kilometers, which extends over Heiligenblut and Großkirchheim in the Mölltal valley and includes the Großglockner, this rescue team is probably responsible for the most alpine operational area in Carinthia.