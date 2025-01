From the climate ticket to the climate bonus to educational leave: ever since the savings plans of the FPÖ and ÖVP, who are currently in government negotiations, became known, tempers have been running high. "Saving is always more difficult than spending more," says Robert Holzmann. The governor of the National Bank spoke to the "Krone" newspaper on Wednesday about the discussions surrounding pensions, problems in the economy, Donald Trump and mistakes made by the EU.