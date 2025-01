Classical music, Punch and Judy shows and KV ball

The ball season continues. The dance spectacle of the Kaufmännischer Verein is already legendary, this year in the spirit of Elvis Presley. The Artis Quartet performs Schubert, Haydn and Brahms in its last year of existence. Full-blooded Mühlviertel musicians perform at the Linzer Kultur Hof. Punch and Judy comes to Vöcklabruck for the little ones, and visitors can experience mental strength in Engerwitzdorf.