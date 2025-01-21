Fans adore Trump: “He’s almost like a god”

Trump celebrated with Bezos and Musk the evening before

The fact that Trump could not bathe in the cheers of his 220,000 most loyal supporters on the National Mall did not seem to suit him. That's why he announced the evening before that he would break the two-hundred-year-old protocol of the inauguration: "After I take the oath of office, I will come to my voters and celebrate with them! I wouldn't be here today without them!"