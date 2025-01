You should rather avoid these sights

Austrians love to go on vacation. The beginning of the year is traditionally the time when many people book their trips. According to the "BILLA Travel Holiday Trend Survey" from 2024, men prefer to go to Italy, the USA and Egypt, while women named Turkey as their preferred destination alongside Egypt and Italy. There are also gender differences when it comes to motivation: women like city breaks with culture and shopping, while men enjoy an active vacation with sports. The most important destination for 83 percent of all respondents: rest and relaxation.