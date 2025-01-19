Children’s toys full of drugs discovered in Syria

Syria under Assad the world's largest drug state

Maher al-Assad is the brother of ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad. The trade in the amphetamine-like Captagon had made Syria the largest drug state in the world. Captagon was produced in the Assad regime's drug kitchens to help the dictator and his clan become even richer: The pills are something like the "cocaine of the poor", the jihadist drug of the terrorist militia Hamas.