Who fears and rejoices after Doskozil’s victory

Let's call it a luxury defeat: Hans Peter Doskozil may have lost a few percentage points, but he remains the clear and certain governor of Burgenland. That alone counts. He will have the tiny Greens to thank for that. The mini-opposition party, which traditionally tills difficult ground in the easternmost federal state, manages to enter the state parliament and thus prevents the FPÖ and ÖVP from gaining an absolute majority of seats; the gains of the Freedom Party and the losses of the ÖVP were expected and are almost in line with expectations. Norbert Hofer's triumphant victory at home did not come to pass, but he at least managed second place.