Gerda Rogers: “The dawn of a new age”

A white villa in the best area above Baden near Vienna. Here on the mountain resides Capricorn Gerda Rogers, ascendant Scorpio. Probably the best-known astrologer in the German-speaking world. A woman with cult status. She appeared in the XXXLutz commercial, was given her own song by the rock band Wanda, was a dancing star and has been looking at the stars for Ö3 for 33 years. Almost all TV teams, including RTL, have been guests here. In her silver sequin top, she glitters like the starry sky. Everything is pastel and transparent, right down to the large glass table and the transparent Philippe Starck chairs. Completely renovated (not her, but the villa) just last year at the age of 83. At an age when others are thinking of moving into a home.