FPÖ now wants a slice more of the ÖVP power cake

What will the mood be like at the state government meeting on January 29? After the turmoil surrounding the ÖVP reshuffle regarding the succession of Governor Wilfried Haslauer from Stefan Schnöll to Karoline Edtstadler, the black-blue coalition partners have to get their act together again. At the meeting in a hotel in the city of Salzburg, not only the actual work for the state and its people over the next few months will be discussed. The distribution of power and money in the state government will also be negotiated.