The skies over Tyrol are the scene of a major operation

Anyone who lifted their head on Thursday to hear a dull hum over Innsbruck might have spotted five military green propeller planes approaching the airport. This is a visit from Zeltweg, accompanied by hundreds of ground forces and guarded by armed soldiers. Because on the occasion of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a flight restriction is in force in parts of Vorarlberg and Tyrol. "Daedalus" is the name of the operation with which Austria's air force is supporting its Swiss neighbors. Innsbruck is the base for eight Pilatus propeller aircraft.