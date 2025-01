Italians unstoppable on Friday too

Puchner "absolutely dadbei"

"It shows that I can have the confidence that I'm absolutely there," said Puchner. The woman from Salzburg (+1.33), who was trembling for her World Championship ticket, was only one hundredth of a second faster than Nina Ortlieb (9th), who was only unable to keep up with the fastest athletes in the middle section. Cornelia Hütter (26th/+2.23), who had been ill recently, was again more than two seconds behind. Stephanie Venier, the super-G runner-up in St. Anton, finished in 21st place (+1.97). Lindsey Vonn took it easy after her crash in the first training run (40th/+3.39).